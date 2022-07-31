Qtum Price Reaches $4.32 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00018213 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $450.68 million and approximately $112.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,268,503 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

