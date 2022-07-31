Qtron Investments LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UGI by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

