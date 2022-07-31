Qcash (QC) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Qcash (QC) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Qcash has a total market cap of $41.40 million and $8.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Buying and Selling Qcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.