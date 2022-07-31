Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.14 million and $1.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00603506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034851 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.