Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.14 million and $1.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00603506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014974 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034851 BTC.
Pundi X NEM Profile
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM
