Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Puma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €65.62 ($66.96) on Wednesday. Puma has a 52 week low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

