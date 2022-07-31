Prosper (PROS) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $287,593.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00102192 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.