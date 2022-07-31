Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,930.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.15 million and $5,930.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00070748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,811,128,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,037,299 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

