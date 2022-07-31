Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $314,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

