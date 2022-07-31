Principal Street Partners LLC Has $305,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

