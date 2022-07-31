Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

