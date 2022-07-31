Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

