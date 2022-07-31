Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
