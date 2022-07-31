Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,009 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

