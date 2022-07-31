Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
