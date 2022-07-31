Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

