Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

