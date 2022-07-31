Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $665,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,443,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

