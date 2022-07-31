Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $562,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 326.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,619,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

