Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 7,983 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 689.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 371,214 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,399,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,538,000.

QUAL opened at $122.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86.

