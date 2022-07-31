Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2,160.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

CLF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

