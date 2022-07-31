Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares changing hands.
Premaitha Health Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
