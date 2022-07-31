Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.48.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

