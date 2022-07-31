Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

POW stock opened at C$34.80 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.47 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The company has a market cap of C$23.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

