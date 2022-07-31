Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,608,200 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 3,086,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PITAF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

