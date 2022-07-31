Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.74-2.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 993,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after buying an additional 337,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,285 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

