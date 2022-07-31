POLKARARE Reaches Market Cap of $78,841.09 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $78,841.09 and $395,526.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.
POLKARARE Coin Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
