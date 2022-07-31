Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.96 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and $948.31 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

