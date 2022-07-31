Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.0334

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Polis has a market cap of $328,351.12 and approximately $653.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005724 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00565327 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00182068 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

