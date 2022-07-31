Po.et Price Up 3% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $96,083.62 and $4.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.44 or 1.00027228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00130739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

