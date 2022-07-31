PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $170.47 million and $66.38 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.