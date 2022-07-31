Plasma Finance Reaches Market Cap of $840,891.60 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $840,891.60 and $8,042.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
Plasma Finance Profile
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Plasma Finance Coin Trading
