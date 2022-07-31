PirateCash Trading Down 3% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $191,555.09 and approximately $89.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

