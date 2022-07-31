Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

