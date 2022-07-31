Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX Price Performance

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

