Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,481 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.
