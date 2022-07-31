Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 874 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $55,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

