Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

