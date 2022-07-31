Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.