Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $191.40 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.47.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

