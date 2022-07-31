Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

