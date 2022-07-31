Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 11,886 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vimeo worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.9 %

VMEO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.87. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

