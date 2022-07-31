Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,346 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

CHWY opened at $38.81 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.