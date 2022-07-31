Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.27 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

