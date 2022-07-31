Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

