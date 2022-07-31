Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

