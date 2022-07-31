Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,140 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

