Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 19,345 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 626.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

