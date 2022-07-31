Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 163 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

