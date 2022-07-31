Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$631.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.0395429 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,836,185.04. Also, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. In the last quarter, insiders bought 110,900 shares of company stock valued at $185,629 and sold 458,000 shares valued at $889,495.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

