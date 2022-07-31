PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 234.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

