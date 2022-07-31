PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $13.18. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 593,895 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

