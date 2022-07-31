PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $13.18. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 593,895 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
